Irvin T. Pea
Fond du Lac - Irvin T. Pea, age 91, of Fond du Lac, formerly of Oakfield, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his residence after a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. He was born on June 9, 1928, on the family farm on County Road AS, the son of Alonzo and Dorothea (Smith) Pea. Irv was a 1946 graduate of Waupun High School. He then served in the United States Air Force from 1946-49. On June 11, 1955, he married Arlene Pautsch at Oakfield United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on July 3, 2018.
Irv owned and operated Irv's Appliance Service in Oakfield from 1950-1998. He was a charter member of the Oakfield Lion's Club from 1967 until the present where he served as trustee, vice-president, and president. Irv served on the Oakfield Village Board from 1958-1980 and was a trustee for ten years and Village President for twelve years. He was a policyholder of the Equitable Reserve Association now known as Modern Woodmen Association from 1955-present and held offices of warden, guard, and trustee. Irv also was a member of the Fond du Lac Senior Center from 2004-present and a board member from 2009-2014, the Golden Advantage Club (Bank of Oakfield) from 2004-present and a board member from 2008-2012. Irv was a member of the Oakfield United Methodist Church from 1950-present. He held various positions at the church including, trustee, treasurer, lay-leader, council chairman, financial secretary, and attended adult Sunday school. Irv was an avid golfer and bowler.
Survivors include two children, Kevin (Lorri) Pea of Mayville, Julie (Dean) Wild of Brownsville; two grandsons, Matthew (Megan) Pea, and Nicholas Pea; two great-grandchildren, Jayden Matthew and Emma Lynne; one brother, Marvin (Bernadine) Pea; sister-in-law, Marilyn Pea; brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Darlene) Pautsch, and Keith (Violette) Pautsch; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Arlene; one brother, Clarence Pea.
Private family burial will take place at Avoca Cemetery, Oakfield, WI. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Times for the service will be published once the service is allowed to proceed.
Memorials may be directed in Irv's name to Salvation Army, 237 N. Macy St, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935, www.centralusa.salvationarmy.org/fonddulac/, Harbor Haven, 459 E. 1st St, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935, www.harborhavenfdl.com/, Heartland Hospice, N6650 N. Rolling Meadows Drive, Suite 1, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935, www.heartlandhospice.com/FondDuLac, Oakfield United Methodist Church, 220 S. Main St, Oakfield, WI, 53065, www.oakfield-taborumc.org/, or the at .
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Heartland Hospice, members of Oakfield United Methodist Church, and to family and friends, who have offered their comfort, support, and prayers.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020