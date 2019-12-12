|
|
Isabelle Krug
Town of Empire - Isabelle M. Krug, 95, of the Town Empire, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born on November 21, 1924 in Fond du Lac County, the daughter of the late Clem and Laura Krug (nee Schmidt). Isabelle married Carlton Krug on October 27, 1945 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, where they were both lifetime members. Carlton and Isabelle were farmers in the Town of Empire. She loved cooking, flowers, and cardinals. Isabelle was a huge baseball fan and enjoyed watching the Brewers and also her children and grandchildren play baseball. Isabelle took great pride in her family.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her children, Daryl (Bonnie) Krug, Colleen (Scot) Atkinson, Dennis (Kathy) Krug, Carolyn (Donald) Blatz, Eileen (Randy) Serwe, and Wendy (Mike) Seibel; 24 grandchildren, Jackie (Ed) Braatz, Ken (Kim) Krug, Bob (Erin) Krug, Leslie (Kevin) Jaber-Wilson, Dean (Stephanie) Jaber, TJ (Kevin) Twohig, Dawn (Mike) Simon, Shelly (Ryan) Rasske, Beth Atkinson Schultz, Krista O'Connor, Pam Sippel, Penny (Nick) Collin, Amanda (Eric) Henry, Kathryn (Joshua) McCormick, Megan (Adam) Kaphengst, Jim (Beth) Krug, Jon Blatz, Holly (Trevor) Snyder, Jacob Blatz (Special Friend Kelsi), Jessica (Zachary) Mueller, Jenna (Jordan) Otto, Justin Serwe (Special Friend Beth), Kelly (Derek) Rehfeldt, Kevin Seibel; 42 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and 3 great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton; two sons, Randal and Baby Krug; her brother, Kenneth (Rita) Krug; and her brother and sister-in-law, Edgar (Hazel) Krug and Evelyn (William) Kramer
A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in the Town of Forest (W2090 Hwy 23 Mount Calvary). Rev. Mark Barenz will officiate and burial will follow at Forest Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 12:00 pm until time of service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to Isabelle's family.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019