|
|
Ivan James Reetz
Fond du Lac - Ivan James Reetz, April 20, 1938- March 26, 2020. He was born in Neshkoro, WI to Gertrude and Albert Reetz. On September 7, 1963 he married the love of his life, Betty Rabbit. They moved to Fond du lac, WI where Ivan spent almost 40 years as a mechanic at Friday Canning Company. Ivan and Betty raised 4 children, Dan (Beth) of Burlington, WI, Cathy Carlson (Bob) of Northfield, MN, Paul (Laura) of Fond du Lac, WI, and Brian (Jamie) of Verona, WI. Ivan and Betty were blessed with 8 grandchildren (Jacob, Samuel, Emma, Jenna, Josh, Ella, Evie, and Abe) whom he cherished. He is survived by them, his sister Janet (Emil) Bohn of Neshkoro, WI, and sister-in-law Mary (John) Detert, Fond du Lac, WI, and many nieces and nephews. Ivan was preceded in death by his wife Betty, his parents, and many other people special to him.
Ivan valued his family above all else. Through his love for Betty they modeled the importance of being together. He was a wonderful listener, supporter, and mentor. He welcomed his son and daughters-in-law into the family and treated them with great kindness. His grandchildren will not forget reading books, playing cards, popping popcorn, getting tractor rides, watching or helping him build in his workshop. He embraced every moment he had with his family and expressed this through his kind words and gestures. Family gatherings always included Ivan saying how much he loved everyone and how blessed he was, and then he would shed a few tears of joy.
Ivan was a man who loved spending time tinkering, overhauling and inventing in his workshop. He reveled in watching his birds who came to visit each day. Taking adventures to places no one else really wanted to visit was probably his favorite hobby, and he always managed to convince a friend or family member to go along. The catch was, he never took the same roads back. His sense of humor was contagious as he found something funny about each day and loved to share it with others. If you had time for Ivan, he had time for you. He had a natural ability to make a friend out of everyone he met - whether it be the grocery store clerks, church folk, farmers, neighbors, or random people everywhere. Ivan was a good-hearted genuine man and he shared that with everyone.
Celebrate his life! Services at a future date.
Memorial donations can be directed to: St. Vincent de Paul Society 330 N. Peters Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020