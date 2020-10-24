1/1
Jacoba Frens
Waupun - Jacoba "Cobie" Frens, 89 of Waupun, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home.

Cobie was born December 2, 1930 in Corsica, South Dakota, the daughter of Lane and Jennie Zomer Rus. On June 26,1956 she married Henry Frens in Corsica, South Dakota. Following their marriage they moved to Waupun.The couple farmed in the Waupun area until retiring. Cobie was a great homemaker, enjoyed gardening, and loved her family dearly. She enjoyed traveling and returning to her hometown of Corsica on yearly visits. Cobie was a member of Netherlands Reformed Congregation in Waupun.

Cobie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Henry Frens of Waupun; their children: Julie (Jeff) Behm of Muskego, WI, Mary (Dennis) DeBoer of Waupun, Sharon (Bruce) Vanderbush of Waupun, Leonard (Trudy) Frens of Waupun, and Elaine Wyatt of Fond du Lac; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Kathryn Giebink of Waupun and Marion Fintelman of Michigan.

Cobie was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Sydney; a son-in-law, Robert Wyatt; three brothers; and two sisters.

Funeral services for Cobie Frens will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Netherlands Reformed Congregation in Waupun with Rev. John Witvoet officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 4-6 p.m. and on Wednesday at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Please follow COVID-19 protocol.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
