|
|
Jacqueline "Jacquie" Fleischman
Fond du Lac - Jacqueline "Jacquie" Fleischman, 80, passed away on January 21, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. She was born to Joseph and Esther (Zurheide) Jacques in Cleveland, WI on Easter Sunday, April 9, 1939. Jacquie married Marvin Fleischman on May 27, 1961.
Jacquie loved art and music. She also enjoyed traveling. Above all, Jacquie loved fiercely. She spoke about God like she knew Him, because she did. Jacquie loved Marvin and often shared stories about her attractive "Irishman." Jacquie loved her grandchildren - they were her pride and joy and she showed them off. Jacquie's grandchildren will forever share stories of afternoons of Disney movies, matchbox cars, peanut butter cookies, rummage sales and Hail Mary's. Jacquie also loved those who most needed it, visiting nursing homes after church with her children and grandchildren and setting an amazing example.
After being the family's Earthly guardian angel, Jacquie is now watching over the family in Heaven.
Jacquie is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Marvin; five daughters, Ellen (Tim) Boehrig, Nicole (Paul) Riegert, Melody (Todd) Zupke, Raquel (Shawn) Lord and Danette Holub; 12 grandchildren, Dominique, Gabrielle and Bryce Boehrig, Alyssa and Daycia Riegert, Candeth (Robert) Wothe, Nathaniel, Austin and Isaiah Zupke, Nicole, Natalie and Alexis Lord; two great grandchildren, Clara and John Wothe.
Jacquie is further survived by siblings, Robert (Shirley) Jacques, Donald (Donna) Jacques, Marjorie (Ronald) Westerhouse, brother-in-law, William Nett and sister-in-law, Shirley Jacques, other relatives and many friends.
Jacquie was preceded in death by a grandchild, Hailey Riegert, brothers, Glen Jacques, Raymond Jacques, and a sister, Arlene Nett.
In lieu of flowers, Jacquie would prefer you honor her memory by making a donation to Pro Life Across America.
SERVICES: A Mass of Chrisian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac at 11:00 AM. Friends and relatives are welcome to visitation at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum.
Online condolences can be shared at zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, 2020