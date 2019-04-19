James A. Behnke



Fond du Lac - James "Amos" Behnke, 71, of Fond du Lac, died on Monday, April 15, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at St. Agnes Hospital.



He was born on July 2, 1947 in Fond du Lac, the son of Albert A. and Antonia M. Dorn-Behnke. He was a graduate of L.P. Goodrich High School, Class of 1965.



Jim served in Germany and Vietnam in the U.S. Army Engineers. Following his service, he worked as a Crane Operator for Local 139 Operating Engineers. Jim had many talents, skills and passions. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, woodsman, woodworker and gardener. He enjoyed his many trips out west elk hunting, moose and bear hunting in Canada and deer hunting at his land in Fond du Lac, his cottage up north and over 40 years at Deer Camp with family and friends in Washburn County. Jim made memories fishing for years with his friends and family around Fond du Lac, fishing in Canada and walleye fishing on Put-N-Bay in Lake Erie. Jim loved spending time out in the woods cutting wood and tapping maple trees for syrup. He always had a project in mind with his woodworking talents and was a mechanical innovator when it came to creating add-ons to his four wheeler that would assist in many different projects. Jim appreciated nature and took pleasure in growing his own fruits and vegetables in his backyard garden and planting trees out at his land. Later in his life, he became a brewmaster and winemaker always interested in exploring new recipes and sharing his current batch with friends and family. Jim could be seen riding his Harley with the wind in his hair and a smile on his face. He was a dedicated patron of The Copper Kettle and more recently enjoyed the food, drink and company at Schmitty's Oar House. Jim was a mentor and role model to many who crossed his path, sharing his life lessons and knowledge with others who could learn from a man of integrity. His deep faith helped guide him in his everyday life. Jim had a gift of telling stories. His memory and attention to detail was second to none, laughs and smiles would fill the room as he recalled and shared his many adventures with his family and friends who enjoyed his conversation and company. Jim's presence in the room will truly be missed.



He is survived by his sister and brothers: Karleen A. (Gene) Merwin of Surprise, AZ, Robert P. (Lonnie) Behnke of Fond du Lac and William L. (Donna) Behnke of Fond du Lac and many nieces, nephews and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Steve and his maternal and paternal grandparents.



VISITATION: Family and friends may call on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.



CELEBRATION: A celebration of life will be held at 7:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel. Cremation has taken place with inurnment at Ledgeview Memorial Park.



The family would like to thank the St. Agnes Hospital Intensive Care Unit for their compassion, care and support of Jim and his family over the past few weeks.



A memorial has been set up in Jim's name and donations will be directed to local non-profit organizations.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family,



www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com 920-921-4420. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary