|
|
James A. Reschke
Fond du Lac - James A. Reschke, 78, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope.
He was born on August 13, 1941, in Fond du Lac, the son of Arthur and Ethel Reschke. He was a graduate of Oakfield High School, Class of 1960. He was drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
James worked at the Oakfield Canning Company for over 40 years. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church and Men's Club. He was also an active member and coffee server at the Gratitude Club in Fond du Lac. He loved all animals, and helping others. He was proud of his 1930's Ford Model A he restored, and was a member of Antique Car Show Club of Fond du Lac.
He is survived by his very loving and caring sister who he was forever grateful for, Kathleen Gauvogl of Waupun/Fond du Lac, sister, Sandra Krueger of Sheboygan, niece, Linda (Mike) Burmania of Waupun, nephew, Larry (Donna) Krueger of Sheboygan, and Cassie Flores, who he loved like a daughter and her daughter, Selena of Menomonee Falls, and his many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother-in-law, Phillip Krueger, niece, Barbara Grauvogl and his nephew, Gene Krueger.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Monday, September 23, 2019, from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Philip Enderle officiating. Burial will take place at Estabrooks Cemetery. Trier-Puddy Post #75 will conduct military graveside services.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 20, 2019