Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Covenant United Methodist Church
20 North Marr Street
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Covenant United Methodist Church
20 North Marr Street
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Beekman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Beekman


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Beekman Obituary
James Beekman

Fond du Lac - James Beekman, 94, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital, with is family by his side.

He was born on September 9, 1924, in the Town of Oakfield, the son of Reinard and Gertrude Beekman. James served in the United States Navy during WWII and was stationed in the South Pacific for two and a half years. On December 4, 1948, he married Beverly Glasser at Division Street Methodist Church.

James worked for Fond du Lac County Highway Department for 36 years. He was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church and Trier Puddy American Legion Post #75. James sang with the men of the Fond du Lac Elks Lodge. He loved woodworking, painting, and taking care of his lawn. James was able to fly on the Honor Flight in 2012. He loved his grand dog Rudy.

He is survived by his wife Beverly Beekman of Fond du Lac, his son, Richard (Paula) Beekman of Fond du Lac, his grandchildren: Chad (Stephanie) Beekman of Campbellsport and Amy (Ben) LaBouve of Hingham, WI; six great-grandchildren: Caleb and Chase Beekman and Max, Qyn, Sam and Emi LaBouve; his nieces and nephews, and his special neighbor, Jerry (Janie) Seichter of Fond du Lac.

He is preceded in death by his parents, four sisters: Lillian, Mae, Mille and Marion; two brothers: Ray and Mike.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 10:00-12:00 p.m. at Covenant United Methodist Church, 20 North Marr Street, Fond du Lac

FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Covenant United Methodist Church, with Rev. Joel Deaner-Rogers officiating. Burial will follow at Estabrook Cemetery. Trier-Puddy Post #75 will conduct military graveside services.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
Download Now