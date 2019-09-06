|
|
James Beekman
Fond du Lac - James Beekman, 94, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital, with is family by his side.
He was born on September 9, 1924, in the Town of Oakfield, the son of Reinard and Gertrude Beekman. James served in the United States Navy during WWII and was stationed in the South Pacific for two and a half years. On December 4, 1948, he married Beverly Glasser at Division Street Methodist Church.
James worked for Fond du Lac County Highway Department for 36 years. He was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church and Trier Puddy American Legion Post #75. James sang with the men of the Fond du Lac Elks Lodge. He loved woodworking, painting, and taking care of his lawn. James was able to fly on the Honor Flight in 2012. He loved his grand dog Rudy.
He is survived by his wife Beverly Beekman of Fond du Lac, his son, Richard (Paula) Beekman of Fond du Lac, his grandchildren: Chad (Stephanie) Beekman of Campbellsport and Amy (Ben) LaBouve of Hingham, WI; six great-grandchildren: Caleb and Chase Beekman and Max, Qyn, Sam and Emi LaBouve; his nieces and nephews, and his special neighbor, Jerry (Janie) Seichter of Fond du Lac.
He is preceded in death by his parents, four sisters: Lillian, Mae, Mille and Marion; two brothers: Ray and Mike.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 10:00-12:00 p.m. at Covenant United Methodist Church, 20 North Marr Street, Fond du Lac
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Covenant United Methodist Church, with Rev. Joel Deaner-Rogers officiating. Burial will follow at Estabrook Cemetery. Trier-Puddy Post #75 will conduct military graveside services.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 6, 2019