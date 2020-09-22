James "Jim" BraatzBeaver Dam - James Frank Braatz, age 83 of Beaver Dam, WI, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau WI.Jim was born on October 22, 1936, in Shawano, WI, a son of George and June (Tinsman) Braatz. He graduated from Shawano High School. Following his service in the U.S. Army, he was united in marriage to Carolyn Moede on May 27, 1961, in Shawano, WI. Jim was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed dancing, camping, taking trips to the family cottage and was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. Jim greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and always liked to joke around. He was united in marriage to Joan Gruthoff on December 26, 1998, in Waupun, WI. Jim and Joan enjoyed spending time traveling, antiquing and going dancing. Jim retired in 2004, after a successful 30-year career at Grande Cheese.Jim is survived by his wife, Joan Braatz of Beaver Dam; his four children, Jeff (Nancy) Braatz of Appleton, Greg Braatz of Pardeeville, Steve (Stephanie) Braatz of Elkhorn and Chris (Tony) Stobb of Waupun; seven grandchildren, Chelsea (Dustin), Ashley (Andy), Brittany, Sarah, Maggie, Ava and Tysen; seven great-grandchildren; six siblings, Mary Soufal, Richard (Judy) Braatz, Karen (Don) Mayer, Gayle Schmidt, Gary (Traci) Braatz and Linda Gueths; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carolyn; a brother, Mike Braatz; two brothers-in-law, Bruce Soufal and Paul Gueths.Visitation for Jim will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun.A private family funeral service for Jim will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Kohls Community Funeral Home with Pastor David Knuth officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the Waupun American Legion Post 210.A memorial fund has been directed to Pella Lutheran Church in Jim's name.Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.