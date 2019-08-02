|
James D. "Jim" Hansen
Fond du Lac - James D. "Jim" Hansen, 85, of Fond du Lac, died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Hope. He was born in Sparta, Wis. on Monday, August 7, 1933 to John and Evelyn (Guy) Hansen. On Thursday, June 25, 1953 Jim married Marjorie "Marge" Rohlinger at St. Mary's Church in Fond du Lac.
Jim worked for Eden Canning Company, and later, as an Auto Body Technician, worked for J&K Summerfield Alignment, Ideal Body Shop and Larry's Auto Body. He was a member of Living Truth Fellowship in Fond du Lac.
Survivors include his wife, Marge; two sons, Gregory Hansen and John (Kathy) Hansen, all of Fond du lac; five grandchildren, Hannah Hansen (Carson) of Fond du Lac, Steve (Katlyn) Hansen of Appleton, Brian (Tanya) Hansen of Brandon, Jackie (Ben) Gudex of Germantown and Kelly Hansen (fiancé Shawn O'Brien) of Oshkosh; ten great-grandchildren; three brothers, Laurence (Jeannette) Hansen of Arizona, Pete (Carlene) Hansen of Spooner and Cliff Hansen of Oshkosh; three sisters, Barbara Schwersinske of North Fond du Lac, Ruth Albrecht of Fond du Lac and Marian Stahmann of Van Dyne; nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Evelyn; four brothers-in-law, Arden Schwersinske, Jr., David Albrecht, Max Stahmann and Raymond Rohlinger; and a sister-in-law, Agnes (Donald) Atkins.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du lac. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Joe Hess officiating. Entombment in Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Cemetery will follow the services.
