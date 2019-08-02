Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. "Jim" Hansen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James D. "Jim" Hansen Obituary
James D. "Jim" Hansen

Fond du Lac - James D. "Jim" Hansen, 85, of Fond du Lac, died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Hope. He was born in Sparta, Wis. on Monday, August 7, 1933 to John and Evelyn (Guy) Hansen. On Thursday, June 25, 1953 Jim married Marjorie "Marge" Rohlinger at St. Mary's Church in Fond du Lac.

Jim worked for Eden Canning Company, and later, as an Auto Body Technician, worked for J&K Summerfield Alignment, Ideal Body Shop and Larry's Auto Body. He was a member of Living Truth Fellowship in Fond du Lac.

Survivors include his wife, Marge; two sons, Gregory Hansen and John (Kathy) Hansen, all of Fond du lac; five grandchildren, Hannah Hansen (Carson) of Fond du Lac, Steve (Katlyn) Hansen of Appleton, Brian (Tanya) Hansen of Brandon, Jackie (Ben) Gudex of Germantown and Kelly Hansen (fiancé Shawn O'Brien) of Oshkosh; ten great-grandchildren; three brothers, Laurence (Jeannette) Hansen of Arizona, Pete (Carlene) Hansen of Spooner and Cliff Hansen of Oshkosh; three sisters, Barbara Schwersinske of North Fond du Lac, Ruth Albrecht of Fond du Lac and Marian Stahmann of Van Dyne; nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Evelyn; four brothers-in-law, Arden Schwersinske, Jr., David Albrecht, Max Stahmann and Raymond Rohlinger; and a sister-in-law, Agnes (Donald) Atkins.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du lac. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Joe Hess officiating. Entombment in Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Cemetery will follow the services.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now