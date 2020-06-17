James Daniel Costello
Malone - James Daniel Costello, 89, of Malone died on Monday, June 15th, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee.
He was born in Fond du Lac on July 31st, 1930, the son of Daniel and Sarah (Meade) Costello. James attended rural schools, graduating from Fond du Lac High School in 1949. James married Betty Jane Birschbach on May 3rd, 1952 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mount Calvary. After working with his father for a number of years, James, Betty and their children moved to the St. Peter area where they developed a herd of Guernsey dairy cattle which became one of the top-producing herds in the nation. He later developed a herd of Holstein cattle. He retired from farming in 1995.
James is survived by his wife, Betty, four sons, Michael (Judith), Steven (Gina), Fr, Mark Joseph Costello, ofm Cap, and Brian (Christine) Costello. ten grandchildren, Lori Petrie (Brent) Palmer, James (Melissa) Petrie, Benjamin (Melissa) Costello, Peter (Cassandra) Costello, Saasha Costello (Russell) Stanton, Shane (Rachel) Costello, Daniel (Ashley) Costello, Amy Costello, and Wendy Costello (Michael) Wittlin, and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Survivors also include, sister-in-law Patricia (Henry) Birschbach sister and brother-in-law Rose and David) Faucher, Ralph and June Birschbach, Wayne and Michele Birschbach, Paul and Nancy Lee Birschbach, and brother-in-laws Roger and Gordon Birschbach,
He is preceded in death by his daughter Susan Costello Petrie and grandson Timothy Costello.
He was also preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law John and Alice Costello, his sister Monica Costello, his sister and brother-in-law Mary Catherine and Leonard Brown, his sisters-in-law Dolores Birschbach Ecker, Mary Ann Birschbach, Barbara Birschbach, and a brother-in-law Henry Birschbach.
James' life centered on his family, agriculture, and Community Service. He served on the Fond du Lac County Board for many terms. James was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the National Association of Resource Conservation and Development Councils (RC&D). A charter member of Glacierland RC&D in northeast Wisconsin, he served as president from 1996 to 2002. Only two RC&D members from around the country are placed into the Hall of Fame each year, held in Washington DC.
In 1991, he was honored with the Master Agriculturist Award by the Wisconsin Agriculturist magazine. James was involved in many other organizations over the years, including serving as president and vice president of East Central Select Sires Co-Op, director of the Federal Land Bank of Fond du Lac, president and member of the board of directors of Agriland Co-Op, board of directors of Wisconsin Federation of Cooperatives, president of Fond du Lac County Guernsey Breeders Association, 4-H member and adult leader, St. Mary's Springs High School board of directors, vice chairman of East Wisconsin Counties Railroad Consortium, president of District 6 Associated County Extension Committees, Inc. and vice president of Wisconsin Associated County Extension Committees board of directors, president and vice chairman of Great Lakes Nonpoint Pollution Abatement Coalition, and member of Wisconsin Counties Association Agriculture Steering Committee. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Fond du Lac.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am, Saturday June 20th at Holy Family Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac Wisconsin. Rev. Mark Joseph Costello ofm Cap will preside at the Eucharistic Liturgy. Visitation will be private. Burial at Calvary Cemetery, Fond du Lac, following the Liturgy. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to The Capuchin Mission Association, Capuchin Franciscan Province of St. Joseph 1820 Mt. Elliott St.; Detroit, MI 48207. The Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, Fond du Lac assisted the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.