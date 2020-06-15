James E. Faust
Fond du Lac - Our Heavenly Father, in his infinite wisdom and mercy, called home his servant, James Edward Faust on Saturday, June 13, 2020. James "Jim" was surrounded by his family when he left this earthly life for the glories of Heaven. He was 67 years old.
Born on October 11, 1952 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Jim was the son of Gilbert and Virginia Faust (nee Mueller). He became a child of God through the sacrament of holy baptism on November 9, 1952. He was raised in Oshkosh and attended high school at Winnebago Lutheran Academy in Fond du Lac. He was employed at Mercury Marine for 43 years before retiring in 2016.
Jim married his best friend, Kathleen Ann Jones, on May 11, 1974 at Faith Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. Together, they raised four children. During their 46 years of marriage, they were blessed with 10 grandchildren. Everyone who knew Jim knows that his greatest pride and joy was his family.
Jim was a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church. In his free time, he enjoyed early morning rounds of golf, camping, meticulously tending to his yard and garden, reading, and cooking Sunday morning breakfast after church. In 2015, he was able to attend his favorite golf event, the Masters, with his sons. The highlight of each summer was the annual 4th of July camping trip with his entire family. In retirement, Jim and Kathy were able to travel to bucket list destinations: Hawaii and Alaska. Jim also enjoyed helping his children with their various home projects and spending time with his grandchildren. He showed his love for his family and friends through his many acts of service in their times of need.
Jim is survived by his wife, Kathy; and children, Nathan (Tiffany) Faust of Beaver Dam, Lucas (Angela) Faust of Menomonee Falls, Jessica (David) Skaaland of Oshkosh, and Patrick (Dena) Faust of Campbellsport. Jim will also be dearly loved and missed by his grandchildren, James, Mason, Adele, Bode, Dominic, Caden, Anthony, Claire, Grant, and Bennett. He is further survived by siblings, John Faust, Eve (Stephan) Blum, and Robert (Vickie) Faust; his mother-in-law, Cecelia Jones; aunts, Mary Mueller and Judy Watermann; and many other brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Larry Jones, and a brother, Thomas Faust.
Jim was by nature a quiet, humble, and loyal man. Throughout his illness, Jim continued to trust in the plans of God. He never complained, even in the most challenging circumstances. He retained his wonderfully unique and often self-deprecating sense of humor to the very end. His final year of life was a poignant example of giving thanks to God in all circumstances, and this will be one of his greatest legacies for us.
Our family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Pastors David Haugly, Michael Weigand, and Mark Parsons for their support and assurances of Jim's salvation in the past few months.
The graveside service will be held at Rienzi Cemetery on Wednesday, June 17 at 12:00 pm.
Memorials for Jim can be directed to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Memorials for Jim can be directed to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.