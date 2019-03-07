James E. Hargadine



New Port Richey - James E. Hargadine, 82, a resident New Port Richey, FL passed away March 4, 2019.



He was born March 20, 1936 in Toulon, IL, a son of the late Edgar C. and Zella M Hargadine.



On July 13, 1957 he married Patricia Ann Gray in Macomb, Illinois.



James worked at Unit Drop Forge in Milwaukee for over 30 years and retired and moved to Fond du Lac. He was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church, Fond du Lac.



Survivors include three daughters, Shari (Steven) Smith of Brookfield, WI, Susan (Rick) Nieland of Tampa, FL and Marge (Randy) Lebrick of Warrior, AL; ten grandchildren, Mike and David Smith, Rachel and Abigail Nieland, Jake, Luke, and Nick Podewils, Tasha Lambert, Luke and Ty Lebrick. He is further survived by five great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.



James was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; brother, William C. Hargadine; sister Alice Louise Jones; a nephew, William E. Gray IV and a son-in-law, Dale Podewils.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, with funeral services immediately following the visitation at Ascension Lutheran Church, 901 County Road V, Fond du Lac, WI



Rev. Jeff Blain will officiate. Burial will be in the Rienzi Cemetery.



Memorials in his name may be directed to Ascension Lutheran Church, 901 County Rd. V, Fond du Lac, WI, the , or the .



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 7, 2019