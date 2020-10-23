1/1
James K. Higgins
James K. Higgins

Fond du Lac - James Keith Higgins, 58, passed away on October 20, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. He was born on July 30, 1962 to Raymond and Donna (Knuepel) Higgins in Fond du Lac.

Jim loved fishing and outdoors. He was passionate about learning many different things to be self-sustaining. Jim was great at most of the things he tried, but especially enjoyed gardening, gaming and baking.

Jim is survived by two daughters Drew (Andre) Bright and Cassandra (Kyle) Hakala; five grandchildren Alicia, Olivia, Bentley, Axel and Stiehl; two sisters Sue (Bob) Carter and Stacy (John) Powell; two brothers Mike Higgins and Guy (Brenda) Higgins; his mother Donna, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Raymond.

VISITATION: Jim's family invites relatives and friends to Zacherl Funeral Home on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:00 to 5:45 p.m.

SERVICE: Jim's life will be celebrated and remembered on Friday at 6:00 p.m. after visitation.

Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
