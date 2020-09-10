James L. Hopkins
Chilton - James L. Hopkins, 51, of Chilton, died Monday, September7, 2020 at his residence. He was born on February 4, 1969 in New York, the son of E. DeLaney and Norma Hopkins. James was a truck driver and met his wife, Helen Binsfeld, at Fox Valley Tech. On September 20, 1997, they were married in High Cliff State Park. He was a good and loving husband and was the anchor for Helen.
At an early age, James had a love for model cars, which grew into fixing vehicles. He spent many hours at his buddy's shop working on cars. He was a mentor for many future mechanics, especially his nephew Robert. James had many challenges over the last few years and was working hard to overcome them. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and wood working.
He is survived by his wife, Helen; two sisters, Sonna (Rudy) Perez and Erin (James) Kulibert; his loyal dog, Aspen; seven sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. James was preceded in death by his parents, E. DeLaney and Norma; three sisters; two brothers-in-law; and a great niece.
The visitation will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance. A private family funeral service will follow the visitation at 1:00 PM. Cremation will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to Children's Hospital, Milwaukee in James' name.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
.