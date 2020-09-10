1/
James L. Hopkins
1969 - 2020
James L. Hopkins

Chilton - James L. Hopkins, 51, of Chilton, died Monday, September7, 2020 at his residence. He was born on February 4, 1969 in New York, the son of E. DeLaney and Norma Hopkins. James was a truck driver and met his wife, Helen Binsfeld, at Fox Valley Tech. On September 20, 1997, they were married in High Cliff State Park. He was a good and loving husband and was the anchor for Helen.

At an early age, James had a love for model cars, which grew into fixing vehicles. He spent many hours at his buddy's shop working on cars. He was a mentor for many future mechanics, especially his nephew Robert. James had many challenges over the last few years and was working hard to overcome them. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and wood working.

He is survived by his wife, Helen; two sisters, Sonna (Rudy) Perez and Erin (James) Kulibert; his loyal dog, Aspen; seven sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. James was preceded in death by his parents, E. DeLaney and Norma; three sisters; two brothers-in-law; and a great niece.

The visitation will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance. A private family funeral service will follow the visitation at 1:00 PM. Cremation will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to Children's Hospital, Milwaukee in James' name.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
