James L. Marx
Fond du Lac - James L. Marx, 88, of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope. He was born February 27, 1931 in Fond du Lac, the son of Lawrence and Esther Kroll Marx. James served in the U.S. Army. On July 17, 1954 he married Dolores Weber at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mt. Calvary. James worked for Giddings & Lewis until his retirement in 1993. He was a member of Holy Family Parish, Eagles Arie #270, and American Legion Post #75. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores; two sons, John (Ruth) Marx of Oshkosh and Bill (Jennifer) Marx of Huntsville, AL; two grandchildren, Daniel and Lauren Marx; three siblings, Myrtle Hawley of Waukesha, Charles "Tom" (Carol) Marx of Fond du Lac, and Marjorie Gribben of Fond du Lac; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Richard Marx and Jerome Marx; and one sister, Marian Leonhardt.
The visitation will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:00 AM at Holy Family Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday at the church. Cremation has taken place and inurnment will follow in Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Oct. 7, 2019