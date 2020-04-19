|
|
James Lee Winkler
Fond du Lac - James Lee Winkler, age 77, of Fond du Lac, WI, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home after a long battle with cancer.
Jim was born June 22, 1942 in Oelwein, IA, the son of Max and Shirley (Greene) Winkler. Jim graduated from Arlington High School in Arlington, IA and served our country in the United States Army. He married Linda Roberts in 1973 at Church of Peace in Fond du Lac, WI. Jim worked in water treatment for Mercury Marine for 45 years. He was an avid sports fan and he especially loved to watch the Packers and Brewers. He also enjoyed going for walks, occasional bus trips to the casino and his annual class reunion trip to Iowa. He loved his friends and family and was always the last one at the party.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Winkler of Fond du Lac, WI; daughters, Tammy (Walter) Reimer of Ripon, Gina (Thomas) Boerson of Eden, WI and Kelly (David) Daniels of Waupun, WI; granddaughters, A'ndrea and Amber Reimer; grandsons, Brendan and Dominick Daniels; brothers, David (Lynda) Winkler and Gene Winkler; godchildren, Kimberly Engel and William Kahl; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Shirley Winkler; grandson, Anthony Alvin; and other loved ones.
The family will be accepting gatherings of ten on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 9 - 11:00 am at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971. A private family funeral service will follow with Rev. Dr. Kevin P. Mundell officiating. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, City of Ripon, WI. A celebration of life for Jim with a Final Salute with Military Funeral Honors will be held at a later date. A memorial is being established in his name.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020