Jim's legacy is defined by his teachings and devotion to help children pursue better futures. Mr. P. dedicated 35 years as an MPS social studies/environmental teacher at Edison and Webster Middle Schools. He loved improving environment, included planting the Webster Wilderness, 5 acres of urban educational green space; serving as a 4-H fishing teacher at the Long Lake Fishing Club, and Chairman of the Fond du lac Shoreline Zoning Board.

James Porfilio, died peacefully, age 85, June 16, 2020.

We are grateful for your impact on us and society.

Survived by the love of his life, "Babe", Sharon Porfilio; daughter Laura and (Adam) Glawe; granddaughters Madeline & Analiese; son, Mike and (Lisa) Porfilio, grandsons Sam, Nick and Will.

Memorials to the Urban Ecology Center appreciated. Full obituary: https://www.informed choice.org/obituary/




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
