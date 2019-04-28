|
James M. Hausinger
The Villages, FL - James M. Hausinger, age 76, peacefully entered eternal life surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at The Villages Regional Hospital in The Villages, Florida. He was born May 28, 1942 to Arthur and Dorothy Hausinger in Lomira, Wisconsin. He was a 1960 graduate of Fond du Lac High School. He married the love of his life, Diane Mowery, on October 27, 1962.
For 40 years, Jim was employed by Giddings & Lewis Machine Tool Company. After completing an industrial engineering apprenticeship, he became a tool designer, and later became a shop supervisor. Over the years, many of his working relationships developed into friendships that lasted long into his retirement.
After retirement, Jim and Diane moved to their vacation home on Little Long Lake in the heart of the Nicolet National Forest. Jim spent many hours helping to develop ATV routes and trails through his work with the Forest County ATV club. He was also a member of the Wabeno Lion's Club and served as President of the Little Long Lake Association,
In 2010, Jim and Diane purchased a home in The Villages, Florida and divided their time between Wisconsin and Florida. Jim especially enjoyed the active lifestyle in The Villages. He felt honored to serve as an usher at the Sharon Performing Arts Center and The Studio.
Jim's faith was very important to him. He was an active member of St. Mary's Parish in Pickerel, Wisconsin and served as a eucharistic minister and usher and was involved in many of the church fundraisers. Jim also belonged to St. Mark's Parish in Summerfield, Fl. He and his wife were trained as Eucharistic Ministers of the Sick and enjoyed conducting communion services at assisted living facilities.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Diane; his daughters Jami DeValk (Greg) and Heidi Anhalt (Jasen); grandchildren, Khristy Knudtson (Erik), Mitchell Anhalt (Amber Wichlacz), Kaitlyn DeValk and Alyssa Anhalt; a step-grandson, Kevin DeValk (Michelle); step great-grandchildren, Brantley and Clara; a sister, Kathy Aigner (Arthur); and a brother-in-law, Dave Senecal. Jim leaves behind many special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Dorothy Hausinger; his father and mother-in-law, George and Alice Mowery; sisters, Betty Stoppleworth (Alan) and Darlene Senecal; a brother, David, who was born and died within six months of his birth; and a niece, Michelle Borst.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, N9184 WI-55, Pickerel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church following the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church. Bradley Funeral Home is serving the family. Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery & Mausoleum in Fond du Lac, WI.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 28, 2019