James M LaVallee
Phoenix, AZ - James M LaVallee of Phoenix, AZ formally of Fond du Lac died Peacefully February 4, 2019. Son of George William (Bill) and Mildred Larson LaVallee. He was born October 22, 1932 in Fond du Lac. Graduated from Goodrich High School in 1951. Jim played saxophone in the G&L band. He was a Cub Scout Leader at St. Joe's. Jim married Verane Ormsby whom proceeded him in death in 1968. He married the former Kathleen Dion in 1969. He was a buyer for Dana & Worm for many years before joining Prange's . Where he managed the Men's Department and Home Store, then became Operations Manager for both Prange and Prange Way. At the time of his retirement he was Operations \ Assistant Manger of Younkers. He was a member of Holy Family Parish, St Joseph's. Jim is survived by his wife. Children Steve (Tina) of Fort Myers, FL; Mark (Jeanne) of Iron Mountain, MI; Judy (Steve) Thiede of St. Cloud; Renee (Steve) Weiher of Muskego; Tom ( Sue) of Fond du Lac; Michele (Ron) Marsh of Goshen, IN; Brenda (Dan) Schalinske of Cave Creek, AZ. Two step children Dan (Deb) Corcoran of Oshkosh, Carol (Mike) Hammill, Aurora WI. numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren He is survived by two brothers Bill (Forrest) of Austin, TX; Leland (Evie) of Aguanga, CA. He was proceeded in death by his parents, two sisters, Maxine (Norm) Reseburg and Elaine Page and one grandchild. Memorial service will be held at a later date in Fond du Lac.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 7, 2019