James Mathias Birschbach



of Malone - James Mathias Birschbach, age 85, of Malone, was called home by the Lord in a peaceful manner on March 16, 2019, after battling cancer.



His life was well lived and he was well loved! Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us.



Born in Mount Calvary, WI on June 11, 1933, Jim was one of nine children and the son of Simon and Rose (Gundert) Birschbach. He grew up down the road from where he was born; often referred to as, The Seven Hills, Birschbach Lane, or County Rd W. He had a long-standing relationship with God and was very blessed with his faith to his dying breath.



After completing grade school, he earned Auto Mechanics and Machinist Certificates from Moraine Park Technical School. He was able to put these skills to good use throughout his life, especially once his children reached driving age. His ability to keep a small fleet of Dodge Darts running was quite impressive.



He proudly served our country in United States Army from 1954-1957. He continued with his service through the American Legion at funerals, veterans' events, parades, and many other events.



Family was the pivotal essence of Jim's life. He was proud and honored to be a father and grandfather to a large family. This gentle, loving, caring and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be missed by his six children, Joe (Katie) Birschbach of Omro, Julie (Jim) Epp of Louisville, CO, Jim (Julie) Birschbach of Ripon, John (Stacie) Birschbach of Plymouth, Jay (Julie) Birschbach of Neenah, and Jodi (Geoff) Stephany of North Fond du Lac; nine grandchildren, Joe, Henry, & Haley Birschbach, Christopher & Luke Epp, Matthew & Michael Birschbach, and Tyler & Brandon Birschbach; sisters-in-law, Rose Birschbach and Betty Birschbach. His love of fishing and polka music was an escape from his busy and sometimes noisy life at home.



He was predeceased by his parents; his loving wife of 50 years, Joan (Feldner); daughter Janice Birschbach; a grandson, Joshua Birschbach; eight siblings, Martha (Harold) Petrie, Germaine (Leander) Sabel, Alice (John) Wirtz, Harold (Marcella) Birschbach, Nelson (Dolly) Birschbach, Eugene Birschbach, Joan (Jerry) Diederichs, and Lester Birschbach; and many other loving family members and friends.



A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Isidore Parish-Holy Cross Church, 308 S. County Road W, Mount Calvary, WI 53057. Rev. Larry Abler, OFM Cap will officiate. Military Rites conducted by the Mount Calvary American Legion Abler-Engel Post 454 and State Military Honors will take place at the church following the Mass. Entombment will take place at the Shrine of Rest Chapel Mausoleum at Ledgeview Memorial Park Cemetery in Fond du Lac.



Visitation: Family and friends may visit with the family at the church in Mount Calvary on Saturday, March 23rd from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM.



Jim will be forever be remembered for his witty humor, caring heart, his love of fishing, zest for polka music, his honor of our country, and his dedication to family.



The family would like to acknowledge and thank Hospice Hope for the visits, care, and love shown to Jim.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Jim's name for charities that Jim was passionate about.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 19, 2019