James N. Galligan

James N. Galligan Obituary
James N Galligan

James N Galligan passed on to his new life Feb. 19th, 2020 while living in Mesa AZ with his wife Jacqueline. He is survived by two children, Jeffrey (Wanda) & Jean Barton of Fond du Lac WI two sisters Doris Way & Genevieve (Melvin) Stoffel of Campbellsport WI, three sister-in-laws, Norma Bracewell & Phyllis (Kent) Zimmerman of FDL & Joanne (James) Sippel of Tempe AZ. James devoted his life to his family, four grand children and friends. He loved to go deer hunting, snowmobiling & playing cards. He was a dairy farmer & a route salesman for Flood Oil Co at Eden WI until he retired. He will be dearly missed.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
