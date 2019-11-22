Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Chapel
615 W Union St
Waupaca, WI
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Chapel
615 W Union St
Waupaca, WI
James P. "Jim" Stotzheim

James P. "Jim" Stotzheim Obituary
James "Jim" P. Stotzheim

James "Jim" P. Stotzheim passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his home in Pine River, surrounded by family. Jim was born on June 21, 1956 in Fond du Lac, WI to Peter and Charlene (Carey) Stotzheim. Jim married his wife Barbara (Stevens) Haack on Dec 11, 1983.

Jim enjoyed many activities with his family including fishing, train rides, and camping. He was a logger and later a woodworker and firewood producer.

Jim is survived by his wife Barb, four children: Jennifer (Neil) Jacobs, Matthew (Tiffany) Stotzheim, Kendra (Taylor) Nigbor, and Aaron Stotzheim, five grandchildren: Lillian, Sam, Kayley, Evelyn, and Juliana, his father Peter (Fran) Stotzheim, and two sisters Mary Ransom and Heidi Stotzheim. He was preceded in death by his mother Charlene Carey.

The memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Calvary Chapel 615 W Union St. Waupaca, WI at 11 AM. Visitation will be from 10 AM to 11 AM.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
