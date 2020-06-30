James "Jim" R. Dvorak
Fond du Lac - James "Jim" R. Dvorak, 90, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on April 3, 1930, in Chicago, the son of William and Jenny Bleu (Blow) Dvorak. He was a graduate of Lane Tech High School in Chicago, Class of 1948. He served in the United States Army Corps of Engineers. On January 12, 1957, he married Mary Margaret "Peg" Price, in Washington D.C.
Jim worked as a metallographer for ITT, Brunswick and retired from Mercury Marine. He was a member of First Presyberterian Church, and for 7 years he ran the Model Railroad Train Show. He enjoyed the outdoors and model railroads. Jim cherished his family and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Mary "Peg" Dvorak of Fond du Lac, his daughter, Jill (Gene) Carlson of Elk Grove Village, IL, his grandchildren: Eric (Melissa) Carlson, Sarah (Korey) Quathamer and Kyle (Kerstin) Carlson; his great-grandson, Tyler E. Quathamer and his great-granddaughter, Emma Douglas.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Private funeral services will be held at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, with Rev. Jack Harrison officiating. Burial will take place on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Forest Home Cemetery in Chicago, IL.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Presbyterian Church in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Agnes Hospice or Lakeside Park Train Fund.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.