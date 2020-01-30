Services
Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Holy Family Church
271 4th Street Way
Fond du Lac, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
James R. Stenz


1956 - 2020
James R. Stenz Obituary
James R. Stenz

Fond du Lac - James R. Stenz, 63, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was born on April 27, 1956 to the late Victor and Lillian (Hoerth) Stenz in Waupun.

Jim graduated from Oakfield High School in 1974. He then enlisted in the United States Army for three years. He was proud of his time served in the Army.

Jim married Helen A. Kraus on June 9, 1979 at St. Peter Catholic Church in St. Peter.

Jim worked for Tom Ottery Transit for over 40 years as an OTR driver. He was a Vincentian at St. Vincent DePaul in Fond du Lac for several years until he fell ill. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Community and was a member of the Knights of Columbus #664 as a 4th Degree Knight. Jim loved to spend his time outdoors running, participating in marathons and riding motorcycles. In his free time, Jim enjoyed working with his hands including: repairing things for his children, fixing the bicycles at St. Vincent DePaul and just tinkering in the garage.

Jim is survived by his wife of 40 years, Helen; three daughters, Sara Stenz of D.C., Nissa Fredrich of Fond du Lac and Danielle (Sean) Middleton of Minneapolis; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Fredrich; three sisters, Delores Kraus, Patricia (Joe) Seliga and Linda (Alan) Feucht; one sister-in-law, Sandy Stenz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert and Daniel; brother-in-law, Oscar Kraus and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Vincent DePaul of Fond du Lac or to the Agnesian Cancer Center Giving Fund.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Vincent DePaul of Fond du Lac or to the Agnesian Cancer Center Giving Fund.

The family extends their gratitude to the staff at Agnesian Cancer Center for their care and compassion given to Jim and the family.

Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
