James S. Rasmussen
Fond du Lac - James S. Rasmussen, age 85, passed away on Saturday, February 23rd of cardiac arrest following a recent surgery at Tampa General Hospital.
Jim was born in Fond du Lac, WI, and graduated from LP Goodrich High School in the class of 1951. He enlisted in the US Navy and served 4 years. He married Aura Secord on November 3, 1956. They were married 62 years. They moved to Sarasota, FL in 1983.
Jim is survived by his wife, Aura, their 7 children, David, Lynn (Ray) Pecharich, Renee Burr, Chantal (Jeff) Jensen, Kurt, Brenda and Tod, 16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Also surviving are 4 siblings, Dick, Glen, Diane Friedel and Karen Schuppe. He was preceded in death by one sister, Joan Bullon.
A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2nd at 12:30PM at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2911 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota. Interment will take place on Monday, March 4th at 11:30AM at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd. 72, Sarasota, FL 34241.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 1, 2019