|
|
James (Jim) S. Welak
Mayville - James (Jim) S. Welak, age 88, of Mayville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 14, 2019, at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 18 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 12 noon at church. Burial will be held at St. Mary Cemetery in Mayville.
James was born the son of Walter & Laura (Okon) Welak on October 26, 1930 in Dodge county. He was united in marriage to Elinor Serwe on October 27, 1951 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville. He worked at Reiser Cheese Factory for a number of years and went to Maysteel where he retired from after over 40 years of service in 1994. Also worked part time for Jerry Polzin's Vending for 30 years. James was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville.
He was always willing to lend a helping to his neighbors and family and friends.
Also enjoyed taking care of his yard and his garden, which he was always very proud of. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also always went to the Maysteel Retirees Luncheons, cause there he would meet up with his fellow workers from all those years there.
James is survived by his children: Arlitt (Wayne) Del Ponte of Mayville, Kate (Keith) Stieve of Mayville, Dennis (Kim) Welak of Horicon and Tim (Patti Clement) Welak of Horicon, Grandchildren: Kim (Gill) Brown, Chris (Greg) Neu, Jackie (Dev) Beal, Shelly (Jeff) Walters, Eric (friend-Tracy Trepanier) Welak, Cory (Kimberly) Welak,
Keith Welak, Jenni (Mitch) Matuszeski, Heather (Blake) Tonn, Ashley (Becki Herbst) Welak, Great-Grandchildren, & Great-Great-Grandchildren; Brother Tom (Diane) Welak & Sister-in-Law Jeanette Welak,
Preceded in Death by Wife (Elinor), Parents, Brothers John & Eugene, Sisters Jeanette & Mary.
A special thank you to the Mayville Police Department, Mayville EMS, and Hillside Home Care for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church or the Agnesian Cancer Center.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 17, 2019