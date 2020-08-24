1/1
James T. Foote
James T. Foote

Fond du Lac - James T. Foote, 83, of Fond du Lac, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Hospice Home of Hope. He was born May 22, 1937 in Milwaukee, the son of Aloysius and Celia Kolata Foote. James graduated from Florence School District. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 - 1959. On June 6, 1964 he married Lillian M. Schmitz at St. Peter Catholic Church in Malone and celebrated 56 years of marriage this year. James worked as a field engineer for Unisys Corp. and Management Concepts Inc. until his retirement in 1999. He enjoyed fixing computers, fishing, traveling, watching the Bucks, Brewers, and Packers, and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Lillian; daughter, Mary (James) Green of Eagle; five grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew, Maegan, Meghan, and Patrick; brother-in-law, John Schmitz of Brookfield; sister-in-law, Mae Schmitz of Green Bay; two nieces, Karen (Jeffrey) Johnson and Carol (Mike) Klescewski; nephew, Paul Foote. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Linda; son, Michael; brother, John (Mavis) Foote; and other relatives.

Due to COVID-19, private family graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Hospice Home of Hope for the care and compassion given to James and his family over the last several days.

Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
August 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
