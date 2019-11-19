|
James "Jim" W. Strook, age 80, of Eagle River, WI, formerly from Mayville, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Rennes Health and Rehab Center in Rhinelander, WI.
Jim was born the son of Merlin, Sr.and Viola (nee Baerenwald)) Strook on February 10, 1939 in Mayville, WI. Jim was a 1957 graduate of Mayville High School. He was united in marriage to Rosemary Strehmel on June 20, 1959 at Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun. Jim worked at Maysteel, Mayville Metal and retired from Mayville Engineering. He was a past member of the Mayville Fire Department, Horicon Marsh Bowmen and the Mayville Gun Club. He was active member in Ducks Unlimited. He enjoyed trap shooting with his wife and family for many years. He was a Class A Registered Trap Shooter. Jim was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. After retirement he and Rosie relocated to their lake property in Eagle River, WI where they appreciated the beauty and bounty of the north woods. Jim enjoyed sharing his love of the outdoors with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Over the years, his dogs were a big part of his life including Brownie, Schnappsie, Bud and Ted. He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Eagle River, WI.
Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rosie of Eagle River; his sons, Scott (Cheri) Strook of Fond du Lac, Todd (Lisa) Strook of Mayville and his daughter Brenda (Ronnie) Panzer of West Bend; his five grandchildren Jason (Brie) Strook, Tyler (Gabby) Strook, Miranda (Dustin) Beck, Aleana (Ryan) Rodig and Cody (Sara) Strook; eleven great-grandchildren, Zoe and Sully Strook, Warren Strook, Collin, Logan and Delaney Beck; Brody, Audrey and Elowen Rodig; Nicholas and Sophia Strook. He is further survived by three sisters-in-law, Carolyn Strook, Yvonne (Jim Payne) Larson, Charmaine (Tom) Loomans and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Merlin Strook Jr. and nephew Michael Strook.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM with Reverend Peter Kafahl officiating. Private family interment will be at Ledgeview Memorial Park in Fond du Lac on Friday.
Special thanks to the staff of Rennes Health and Rehabilitation in Rhinelander and Hospice for all of their loving care and support.
