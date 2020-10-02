James Worthy
Fond du Lac - James W. Worthy, 62, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born on June 29, 1958 in Newberry, South Carolina, the son of the late Bertha Lou Worthy and John Price. After they passed away, he was raised by Robert and Ella Nance (nee Abney). After James left high school, he joined the Carnival where he met future wife, Sharyl Thon. They were married in Fond du Lac on December 12, 1984. James worked as a truck driver for Mid States and Badger Federal. Most recently, he was working at Quad Graphics. He loved music, especially R&B and Blues and he enjoyed shooting pool. You could always find James detailing his car.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his children, Tasha (Lajuan) Lewis and Tyrone Worthy; his former wife, Sharyl Worthy; grandchildren, Kadence Snyder, Kylie Ohlsson and Malachi Worthy; siblings, Sarah Taylor, Barbara Jean Jeter, Mary Frances Worthy, and Thomasina Worthy. He is further survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Lou Worthy; father, John Price; adopted parents, Robert and Ella Nance; and siblings, Freddie Worthy, Eugene Cook, Willie Mae Brady, and Mary Helen Graham.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave Fond du Lac, WI. 54935. James' family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm.
James' family would like to thank the Oshkosh EMTS and Aurora Medical Center for their compassion and care.
Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave Fond du Lac, WI. 54935.
