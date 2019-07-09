Jamie Kenneth Mertens



Mt Calvary - Jamie Kenneth Mertens, 49, passed away suddenly on July 6, 2019. He was born in Fond du Lac on September 12, 1969 to Kenneth and Sandra Abler Mertens. He attended CPES and graduated from New Holstein High School in 1988. Jamie earned a civil engineering degree at Moraine Park Technical College.



Jamie married Stacey Loehr, the love of his life, on September 20, 1997 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mount Calvary.



He was employed at J.F. Ahern for 29 years.



Jamie loved grilling and cooking. He was a fan of many sports including baseball, softball, hockey, golf and football.



Jamie loved people. He enjoyed being anywhere there were people. Many knew him as "Papa Mert" or "Mert." Growing up, Jamie coached his boys in all their sports and activities. The kids he coached, the people he met and the friends he gained through his life, all became his family. He loved his family with all his heart.



Jamie had a tremendous zest for life that impacted everyone around him. He loved completely and deeply. Whether you knew Jamie for five minutes or five years, you gained a friend. Jamie's smile was infectious and his hugs were full and warm. He breathed belief into others if they needed a word of encouragement and celebrated life with others when there was any fun to be had. Jamie lived every part of his life as full as he possibly could. He was one-of-a-kind and will be deeply missed.



Jamie is survived by his wife, Stacey; sons, Logan (Brianna Basolo) and Kaine (Sydney Lavey); parents, Kenneth and Sandra; sister, Jody (Bob) Heus and their children, Taylor, Carson and Owen and parents-in-law, Charles and Sheila Loehr and sister-in-law, Bridget (Erik) Voge and their daughters, Adeline and Georgia. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leander and Alfrieda Abler and Norman and Lyola Mertens and a nephew, Robert Michael Heus.



Visitation: Jamie's family invites relatives and friends for a time of visitation at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac, on Friday, July 12th from 3:00 to 7:00 PM and again at St. Isidore, the Farmer, Catholic Church, 308 Calvary Street, Mount Calvary on Saturday, July 13th from 9:00 to 10:45 AM.



Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.



In keeping with Jamie's spirit, the family will be providing flowers, memorials be made in Jamie's name to Mount Calvary Athletic Club for a special project, New Holstein High School Baseball Program or St. Mary's Springs Ledger Hockey.



Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 9 to July 10, 2019