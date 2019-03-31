Jamie L. Searl



Neenah - Jamie L. Searl, 39, of Neenah, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at his residence. He was born January 3, 1980 in Fond du Lac, the son of Allen and Linda Foss Searl. Jamie graduated from Oakfield High School, Class of 1998. He enjoyed researching and reading history of Mid Eastern Philosophy, Tai Chi, and spending time with his nieces and nephews.



He is survived by his mother, Linda of Neenah; two brothers, Jeremy (Jenny) Searl of Neenah and Jared (Penny) Searl of Neenah; nieces and nephews, Abigail, Brody, Davanee, Wynston "Hoppy", Justin, Colin, and Mason; aunts and uncles, Roger (Charm) Searl, Karen Pitts, Linda Colburn, Nancy (George) Beirne, Jean Johnson, Daniel Foss, Jo Ann Smith, and Ellen (Walter) Zinniel; godparents, Lornie and Karen Indermuehle; cousins and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Allen; paternal grandparents, Aubrey and Lucille Searl; maternal grandparents, Russell and Wanda Foss; aunts and uncles, Milo Searl, Richard Searl, Amy Foss, Wendy Ennis, Christine Searl, Lawrence Pitts, and Frank Colburn; and cousin, Kimberly Smith.



Private service will be held at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Cremation will follow with inurnment in Estabrooks Cemetery.



Memorials in Jamie's name can be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness.



