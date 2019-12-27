|
Jane F. Behlen
Green Lake - Jane F. Behlen, age 93, passed away on Christmas night, December 25, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah, WI. Jane was born on July 20, 1926 in Granville, WI, the daughter of Patrick and Josephine (Nelezen) Scanlon. She graduated from Custer High School and graduated from St. Agnes School of Nursing in 1948 as a Registered Nurse. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Behlen on May 21, 1949 at Wood Veterans Home Chapel in Milwaukee. Ken and Jane built a retirement home in the Mount Morris area. Ken preceded Jane in death on November 2, 1991.
Jane was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Green Lake. She was a Fond du Lac County Board Supervisor from 1974-1982, East Central Criminal Justice Planning Council member, president of Advocap, and 4-H leader for the "Wonder Workers" 4-H club in Fond du Lac County. Jane volunteered for Hospice and the Red Cross, but was also employed by the Red Cross part time for a number of years.
Jane is survived by two sons: Larry (Barb) Behlen of Green Lake, and Joe (Sandy) Behlen of Vesper, WI; three daughters: Rita (John) Elsenpeter of New Prague, MN, Pat (Tim) Dexter of Cave Springs, AR, and Harriet (Mike) Rydel of St. Paul, MN; 8 grandchildren: Alex, Ian, Lauren, Emma, Claire, Lizzy, Zach and Maggie; two sisters: Marge Behlen and Nell (Miles) Dake; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ken; infant son, Benjamin; three sisters: her twin, Harriet (Robert) Herdeman, Josephine Schweiger, and Betty (Jack) Tritch; brother, Jim (Virginia) Scanlon; sister-in-law, Adeline Swantz; and brother-in-law, Maurice Behlen.
Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 12:00pm on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Green Lake.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00pm on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Father Peter Auer officiating. Interment will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Wautoma. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated. Divine Passage Funeral Home in Ripon is proudly serving the Behlen family during this difficult time. DivinePassageFunerals.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019