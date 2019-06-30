Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Klein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Klein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Klein Obituary
Jane Klein

La Cross formorly of Lomira - Jane A. Klein (nee Luedtke), 79, of La Crosse and formerly of Lomira, passed away on Sunday June 23, 2019 at Hillview Health Care Center, La Crosse. Funeral services are pending and will be announced on the funeral home websites as well as in the Lomira area and La Crosse newspapers. The Jandt Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory - Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse and the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home, Lomira, are jointly assisting Jane's family. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.