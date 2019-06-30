|
Jane Klein
La Cross formorly of Lomira - Jane A. Klein (nee Luedtke), 79, of La Crosse and formerly of Lomira, passed away on Sunday June 23, 2019 at Hillview Health Care Center, La Crosse. Funeral services are pending and will be announced on the funeral home websites as well as in the Lomira area and La Crosse newspapers. The Jandt Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory - Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse and the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home, Lomira, are jointly assisting Jane's family. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 30, 2019