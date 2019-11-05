|
|
Jane Larson
North Fond du Lac - Jane E. Larson (nee Riel), 81, of North Fond du Lac, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born on November 27, 1937, the daughter of the late Herbert and Clara Mueller (nee Podziemski) and on May 17, 1996, she married Roger Larson. Jane worked for many years at Sentry Foods in Sussex and also at the Arc in Fond du Lac. She enjoyed photography, scuba diving, crafts, sewing, and crocheting. Above all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her sons, Rick (Jean) Weston of Oakfield and Ken (Lynn) Weston of Lomira; her son-in-law, Mike Hanrahan of Hartford; step-children, Ben (Jessica) Larson of Fond du Lac and Betsy Larson of Fond du Lac; grandchildren, Jordan, Courtney, Logan, Zachary, Jennifer, Ryan, Kaleb, Al, Jesse, Shauna, Brian and Amy; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Gabriel; and her sister, Joyce Muzynoski of Milwaukee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; her daughters, Terese Mulder and Deanna Hanrahan; and her sister, Barbara.
Per Jane's request, cremation has taken place and private family services will take place.
Jane's family thanks St. Agnes Hospital for their care and support.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019