Jane TeBeest
Brandon - Jane TeBeest, 82, of Brandon, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her home.
Jane was born March 6, 1937 in Stanley, WI, the daughter of Ronald and Julie Steivang McLeod. Jane was a graduate of Waupun High School in 1955. On August 3, 1956 she married Harold "Jumbo" TeBeest in Waupun. The couple resided in Brandon most of their married lives. Jane was employed by Nolan Insurance for several years. Jane was a member of Brandon United Methodist Church where she was financial secretary for about 50 years and took on many other responsibilities in the church. Jane enjoyed playing cards; Bridge being her favorite. She loved to walk in the community of Brandon and enjoyed the company of many people she ran into on her walk. Jane loved her grandchildren dearly and looked forward to "Happy Time" each day. Janed loved to dance and enjoyed music.
Jane is survived by her children: Susan (Dan) Stelsel of rural Waupun; Jill (Mark) Ramsey of Brandon, and Peter (Vicky) TeBeest of Ripon; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Susan (Jerry) Giebink of Waupun.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Jumbo; a sister, Mary Loomans; and her parents.
A memorial service and celebration of Jane TeBeest's life will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Brandon United Methodist Church with Rev. AHyun Lee and Pastor Arica Leonard officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family at the church on Thursday from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Following the service it's Jane's wish that relatives and friends gather for drinks, food, and fellowship at The Rock in Waupun.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 11, 2019