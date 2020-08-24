1/1
Janet C. (Pfeil) Jensen
Fond du Lac - On Sunday, August 23,2020, Janet Catherine, Jensen, loving wife, mother of three daughters, and grandmother of four grandsons, passed away at the age of 76 from a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on January 16, 1944 the daughter of Richard and Mary (Brady) Pfeil in Elkhorn, WI. She received an Early Childhood Elementary Degree from Nation College in Evanston, IL. She owned and operated her own preschool, Little World Nursery School for 39 years. She was a huge advocate in the lives of children.

On June 19, 1965, she married William Jensen in Elkhorn,WI. They raised two daughters, Jacqueline and Jennifer. Janet had a passion for nature. She loved to be at the cabin in the Northwoods, trimming trees, going on four-wheeler rides, snowmobiling, and spending time with family. The greatest twinkle in her eye were her four grandsons: Cody, Colton, Connor, and Austin.

She is survived by her husband, William; two daughters, Jacqueline (Kim) Krupp, and Jennifer (Anthony) Lind; and four grandsons, Cody, Colton, and Connor Krupp, and Austin Lind. Janet was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Jodie Marie.

The visitation will take place on Monday, August 31,2020, from 10:00 AM - 11:00AM at Holy Family Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac, WI. Mask are required while in attendance. A mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow at the Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
August 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
