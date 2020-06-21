Janet M. Sinotte
Janet M. Sinotte

Fond du Lac - Janet Mae Sinotte, 81, of Fond du Lac, was called to her eternal home on Saturday, June 20, 2020, surrounded by her family, Sage Meadows staff and Agnesian Hospice.

She was born on November 29, 1938, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Ruth (Templin) Boda. On June 2, 1956, she married Melvin Sinotte at Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. He preceded her in death on June 12, 2019.

Janet's career was in food service working at Fond du Lac and North Fond du Lac school districts., St. Agnes Hospital and Boda's Restaurant. She was always dedicated to her family, and she enjoyed reading, bowling and going to shows and plays.

Janet is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Dana) Kozisek; her sons, Randy (Cheryl) Sinotte and Robert (Kathy) Sinotte; her grandchildren, Jeffery (Jessica) Sinotte, Scott (Angela) Sinotte, Holly (Nick Farr) Sinotte, Shaun (Maggi Varso) Sinotte, Tyler Sinotte and Breanna (Michael Wang) Sinotte; her brother, Fritz (Shelly) Boda; her sister, Linda Abhold; her brother-in-law, Leo Ruhland; her sister-in-law, Jane Boda, four great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Janet was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Sara Kozisek; a brother, Jerome Boda; a sister, Judith Ruhland and a brother-in-law, David Abhold.

SERVICES: A private family service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, with Rev. Tom Meyer officiating. Entombment will be in Shrine of Rest Mausoleum.

The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials be directed to Agnesian Hospice or Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifunerachapel.com. 920-921-4420






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
