Services
Koepsell Funeral Home Inc & Cremation Services
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI 53050
920-387-4440
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Weiglein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet M. Weiglein


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet M. Weiglein Obituary
Janet M. Weiglein

Brownsville - Janet M. Weiglein, 78, of Brownsville and formerly of LeRoy passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Hope Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lomira.

Private family graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 30th at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery with Father Tom Biersack presiding.

Janet was born on August 7, 1941 the daughter of Joseph and Gladys (Lehman) Feucht in LeRoy, WI. On July 1, 1961, she was united in marriage to Richard A. Weiglein.

Janet was employed at Mercury Marine, California Canners and Growers and Grande Cheese. She was a lifelong member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy, where she was also a member of the Christian Mother's group. She enjoyed sewing, canning, and spending time with Rich, their children and grandchildren and families.

Janet is survived by husband Rich and their children: Robert Weiglein of Racine, Gerald (Karin) Weiglein of Brownsville, Ann Wirtz of Oakfield, Michael (Chele) Weiglein of Lynchburg, TN, James (Nikki) Weiglein of LeRoy and Anthony (Tracy) Weiglein of Oakfield; her grandchildren and their families: Amanda (Adam) Saegert and Cambree and Kenzlee, Katie (Chris) Bain and Reagan, Andrew (Katie) Weiglein and Weston and Charlie, Kelsey (Kyle) Beine, Riley Weiglein, Wesley Weiglein, Marshal Weiglein, Carter Weiglein, Nathaniel Weiglein, Philip Weiglein, Joseph Weiglein, Braeden Weiglein, Kayla Falk, Joshua Falk, Megan (Dylan) Rusch, Annalise Wirtz, Leslie Warcup, Bailey Griggs, Jeremiah Weiglein, Addison Weiglein, Benjamin Weiglein; her siblings: Claudia Parsons-Stern of Clintonville, Alan (Janet) Feucht of Waupun, Marie (Robert) Wondra of Lomira, Daniel (Caroline) Feucht Lomira, Gerard (Candy) Feucht of LeRoy, Tess (Ron) Hurley of Chicago, Chris (Ken) Norskog West Bend; her siblings-in-law: Gerri Feucht, Glenn Haddy, Shirley Feucht, Arthur (Sandy) Weiglein, Rita Schimdt, Lucille (Gordon) Becker, Alice Krutke and Joyce Stommel

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Cody Weiglein, siblings: Joseph Feucht, Charles Feucht, Carol Haddy, Thomas Feucht, Lewis Feucht.

Memorial donations in Janet's name may be directed to St. Andrew Catholic Church, W3081 County Road Y, Lomira, WI 53048.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Hope Health and Rehabilitation, especially to Patty Wells and to the staff of Agnesian Hospice Hope.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolence may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -