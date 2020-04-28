|
Janet M. Weiglein
Brownsville - Janet M. Weiglein, 78, of Brownsville and formerly of LeRoy passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Hope Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lomira.
Private family graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 30th at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery with Father Tom Biersack presiding.
Janet was born on August 7, 1941 the daughter of Joseph and Gladys (Lehman) Feucht in LeRoy, WI. On July 1, 1961, she was united in marriage to Richard A. Weiglein.
Janet was employed at Mercury Marine, California Canners and Growers and Grande Cheese. She was a lifelong member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy, where she was also a member of the Christian Mother's group. She enjoyed sewing, canning, and spending time with Rich, their children and grandchildren and families.
Janet is survived by husband Rich and their children: Robert Weiglein of Racine, Gerald (Karin) Weiglein of Brownsville, Ann Wirtz of Oakfield, Michael (Chele) Weiglein of Lynchburg, TN, James (Nikki) Weiglein of LeRoy and Anthony (Tracy) Weiglein of Oakfield; her grandchildren and their families: Amanda (Adam) Saegert and Cambree and Kenzlee, Katie (Chris) Bain and Reagan, Andrew (Katie) Weiglein and Weston and Charlie, Kelsey (Kyle) Beine, Riley Weiglein, Wesley Weiglein, Marshal Weiglein, Carter Weiglein, Nathaniel Weiglein, Philip Weiglein, Joseph Weiglein, Braeden Weiglein, Kayla Falk, Joshua Falk, Megan (Dylan) Rusch, Annalise Wirtz, Leslie Warcup, Bailey Griggs, Jeremiah Weiglein, Addison Weiglein, Benjamin Weiglein; her siblings: Claudia Parsons-Stern of Clintonville, Alan (Janet) Feucht of Waupun, Marie (Robert) Wondra of Lomira, Daniel (Caroline) Feucht Lomira, Gerard (Candy) Feucht of LeRoy, Tess (Ron) Hurley of Chicago, Chris (Ken) Norskog West Bend; her siblings-in-law: Gerri Feucht, Glenn Haddy, Shirley Feucht, Arthur (Sandy) Weiglein, Rita Schimdt, Lucille (Gordon) Becker, Alice Krutke and Joyce Stommel
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Cody Weiglein, siblings: Joseph Feucht, Charles Feucht, Carol Haddy, Thomas Feucht, Lewis Feucht.
Memorial donations in Janet's name may be directed to St. Andrew Catholic Church, W3081 County Road Y, Lomira, WI 53048.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Hope Health and Rehabilitation, especially to Patty Wells and to the staff of Agnesian Hospice Hope.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolence may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020