Janet Reiser
Mayville - Janet Reiser, age 87, of Mayville passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Crossroads in Mayville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, March 12, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. A visitation will take place from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at the church in Mayville. Entombment will take place at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Fond du Lac.
Janet was born the daughter of Rodrick and Mattie (Fields) Gremminger on December 24, 1931 in Campbellsport. She was united in marriage to Harold Reiser on October 9, 1954. Janet was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville. Janet loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, playing cards, and attending polka dances with her husband Harold. Family was important to Janet and she loved the time spent with them especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Janet is survived by her husband of 64 years- Harold of Mayville. Her sons- Steve (Judy) Reiser of Mayville and Gary Reiser of Mayville. Her grandchildren- Justin Reiser, Karli (Andrew) Resch, and Heather (Jared) Hansen. Her great grandchildren- Isabelle, Josie, Hunter, Kyler, and Connor. Her sisters- Janice Wondra of Mayville and Betty Guse of Kiel. Her sister in law- Henrietta Gremminger of Kewaskum. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by parents and brothers Frank, Raymond, and Daniel, and sister Helen Resheske .
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 10, 2019