1/1
Janet Ver Hage
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Ver Hage

Waupun - Janet "Jan" Ver Hage, 70, of Waupun, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home. Jan was born October 6, 1950 in Passaic, NJ the daughter of Leonard and Cira Pernice VerHoven. Jan was a 1969 graduate of Clifton High School in Clifton, NJ. Following graduation she furthered her education at Bergen Community College and received her associate's degree. On October 14, 1972 she married Randy Ver Hage in Clifton, NJ. Following their marriage they moved to Waupun where they resided all their married lives. Jan's employment years were centered around the medical field in the Waupun area, retiring from the Schrank Clinic. Jan and Randy enjoyed many wonderful years at their home in Hilton Head, SC as well as good times at Tuttle Lake near Neshkoro. Jan had a passion for quilting and gifted many of them to family members and friends which celebrated milestones in their lives. Jan was a member of First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun where she sang with the choir.

Jan is survived by two daughters: Cira Ver Hage and her husband, Shane Berry-Wright of Milwaukee, and Becky Lehman and her husband, Joe Lehman of Waupun; five grandchildren: Gabriel and Maxwell Berry-Wright, Gavyn Ver Hage, Amerie Bednarek, and Alexis Lehman; two brothers: Robert (Frances) VerHoven of Wayne NJ, and Leonard (Susan) VerHoven of Castle Rock, CO; nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Jan was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Ver Hage in 2018; her parents; and a niece, Susan VerHoven.

Funeral services for Jan Ver Hage will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun with Al Venhuizen officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives of Jan Ver Hage may call on the family on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Those attending the service, please abide by the Covid-19 protocols of mask wearing and social distancing.

The family requests memorials be directed to Central Wisconsin Christian Schools.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Calling hours
09:30 AM
First Christian Reformed Church
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Christian Reformed Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved