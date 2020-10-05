Janice C. Kozisek
Fond du Lac - Janice C. Kozisek, 83, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on November 30, 1936, in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Herbert R. and Ruth A. Ehlers Krueger. On November 29, 1958, she married Laurence Kozisek in Denver, CO.
She is survived by her husband, Laurence Kozisek of Fond du Lac, her children: Dana (Pamela) Kozisek of Fond du Lac, Joan Kozisek (Steve Kelley) of Fond du Lac, and Deborah Kozisek (Cameron MacKenzie) of Big Sky, MT.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Jaqueline and her granddaughter Sara.
Private family memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Agnesian Healthcare Foundation, Hospice Hope.
Special thanks to all Hospice Hope staff, particularly Sandy and Pam for their care and compassion shown to Jan and family.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com
. 920-921-4420