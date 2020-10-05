1/1
Janice C. Kozisek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice C. Kozisek

Fond du Lac - Janice C. Kozisek, 83, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on November 30, 1936, in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Herbert R. and Ruth A. Ehlers Krueger. On November 29, 1958, she married Laurence Kozisek in Denver, CO.

She is survived by her husband, Laurence Kozisek of Fond du Lac, her children: Dana (Pamela) Kozisek of Fond du Lac, Joan Kozisek (Steve Kelley) of Fond du Lac, and Deborah Kozisek (Cameron MacKenzie) of Big Sky, MT.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Jaqueline and her granddaughter Sara.

Private family memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Agnesian Healthcare Foundation, Hospice Hope.

Special thanks to all Hospice Hope staff, particularly Sandy and Pam for their care and compassion shown to Jan and family.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved