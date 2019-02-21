|
Janice Marilyn Backhaus
Mayville - Janice Marilyn Backhaus, age 86, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, February 24th from noon until the time of the Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville with Pastor Sara Gillespe officiating. Inurnment will follow the service at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville.
Janice was born August 2, 1932 in the town of Fredonia, Ozaukee County
born the daughter of Wesley & Loraine Rosenthal. She attended grade school in Ozaukee County. She was a 1949 graduate from Random Lake High School. Janice was married to Edward Backhaus on October 7th, 1950 at United Brethren Church in Batavia, WI.
Janice was a homemaker and enjoyed working on their family farms. They had one in Random Lake, WI and
later moved to their farm on County Tk V in Mayville. She worked at Rilling & Endlich, Mayville High School, the Mayville News and Faust Motel retiring in 1996. During these years, she along with her husband raised four foster daughters and one foster son.
Janice was a faithful member of St Paul's Lutheran Church, where she served on Ladies Aid, Quilting and Sewing Groups, Altar Guild, and Finance Group. Janice was a great cake decorator making many couples happy with her delicious wedding cakes. She also added special touches to family gatherings through her cakes. She loved music and dancing with her husband to Big Band music. She also went on many camping trips and to Northern Wisconsin on fishing trips.
Janice is survived by her husband Edward of Mayville, children including Donna (Don) Finke, Theresa, Dean (Sue) Backhaus, Mayville, Daniel (Terry) Backhaus, Mayville, Darwin (Janet) Backhaus, Mayville, Diane (Scott) Schalinske, Brownsville, and Randy Pritchard, Mayville. Her grandchildren include Scott (Michelle) Finke, Mayville, Kristy (Darren) Gourlie, Oakfield, Dean Jr (Terra) Backhaus, Oakfield, Ryan (Janel) Backhaus, Mayville, Paul (Lynn) Backhaus, Slinger, Tammy (Tim) Casper, Mayville, Michelle Backhaus (Special Friend, Jason) Greenleaf, Stacey Fisher, Beaver Dam/Mayville, Troy (Carrie) Schalinske, St Germain, Travis (Jennifer) Schalinske, Wisconsin Rapids, Matthew (Special Friend, Jessica) Pritchard, North Fond du lac and Tyler (Chelsea) Pritchard, Oak Grove. Great Grandchildren include Allessandra & Jake Gourlie, Weston Finke, Isabelle & Cameron Sabby (step great grandchildren), Isabella & Easton Backhaus, Lexi Backhaus, Kyleigh & Covyn Backhaus, Brett Schalinske, Caden & Callie Schalinske, Rylee & Teagan Pritchard and Ally Pritchard. Sisters include Joyce Scadden, Hartford, Elaine (Ken) Brockhaus, Myrtle Beach, SC, and Nancy (James) Degnitz, Fredonia as well as nieces, nephews, and other friends and relatives.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents Wesley & Lorraine Rosenthal, Brother in laws Willis Scadden and Ray Backhaus. Sister in laws LaVerne Gentz and Pearl Christian, and a niece Holly Gassner.
Janice's family would like to thank the staff of Crossroads Care Center of Mayville for their outstanding care and creating a wonderful home for her. Thank You to Mom's roommate Jeanette Gruenewaldt for being her watchful guardian angel when we could not be there. Also a special Thank You to Compassus Hospice of Sheboygan for their care and support during Mom's last journey home.
Memorials may be directed to St Paul's Lutheran Church's general fund or the fund of your choice.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 21, 2019