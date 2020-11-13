Fond du Lac - Janice Ruth McDonald, 67, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born October 15, 1953 to the late Gordon and Ruth (Fischer) McDonald.
Janice worked at St. Agnes Hospital for 32 years in the food service department. She then retired after several years in the bakery department at Walmart. Janice had a love for music especially Country USA and attended many local fairs throughout the years. Janice was a member at Church of Peace in Fond du Lac. Janice looked forward to her Sunday lunches following mass with the ladies group from Church of Peace and she enjoyed working at the annual bazaar.
Janice is survived by her sister, Judith Steinke of Davenport, IA; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Due to the current pandemic, no services will be held at this time. Cremation has taken place.
Memorials may be directed to the Fond du Lac Salvation Army Food Pantry.
