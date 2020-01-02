|
|
Janice Ruth Johnson
Ottumwa, IA - Janice Ruth Johnson, 85, of Ottumwa, IA died at 2:20 p.m. December 31, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
She was born January 21, 1934 in Fond du Lac, WI to John and Hazel Heintz Coulahan. She married James Clifford Johnson on June 8, 1957.
A graduate of Fond du Lac High School in 1952, she graduated magna cum laude from Oshkosh State University in 1956 with degrees in chemistry and biology. For a short time, she taught in northern Wisconsin and worked at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. Upon moving to Ottumwa, she was hired at Ottumwa Regional Health Center where she became the Supervisor of Chemistry and started the Ottumwa School of Medical Technology. She was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in Medical Technology from area colleges to certify graduating students. She became the Director of Laboratory Control Limited in 1974. She later became partner and co-owner of Laboratory Control Limited along with Dr. Schrantz until her retirement in August of 1999. Janice had been a member and Secretary of the National Laboratory Association and was the first female as well as the first non-physician to present to the American College of Pathology at Mayo Clinic. She was also a member of First Presbyterian Church in Ottumwa, and Bridge Club from 1957 to 2019.
After retirement, she enjoyed attending car shows with her husband, Jim, spending time at home and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving is her husband, Jim of Ottumwa; a daughter, Janci Rae (Chester) Wellborn of Ottumwa; two sons, James Mark Johnson of Dubuque, IA and Jon Allen Johnson (Carol Witt) of Rockton, IL; five grandchildren, James Maize, Joseph (Heather) Maize, Jacob (Ariel) Johnson, Nathan Johnson and Whitney Johnson; 11 great- grandchildren, Christopher Eidson, Kelsey Maize, Shayla Maize, Ian Maize, Alanya Maize, Alaura Maize, William Bowen, Grant Johnson, Benjamin Johnson, Anna Johnson, and Noah Johnson; 2 step-great-grandchildren, Kobey and Davin Durlinger; three sisters, June Poklasny of Oshkosh, WI, Mary (Tom) Schilling of Neenah, WI and Norene (Bob) Van Price of Fond du Lac, WI; a brother, Dennis (Janet) Coulahan of Fond du Lac, WI.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two granddaughters, Lindsey Bowen and Jancinie Maize; a sister, Kathy Cristy; and a brother, Jack Coulahan.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Reece Funeral Home in Ottumwa with Pastor Bill Hornback officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Ottumwa.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday with the family present from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Memorials may be made to the Ottumwa Public Library for the children's section or to Heartland Humane Society.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020