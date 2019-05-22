Janie Lou Holzheimer



Fond du Lac - Janie Lou Holzheimer, 74, of Fond du Lac, Wis., passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019 with her family by her side at Tower View Villa in Rosendale, Wis. She was born in Muskogee, Okla. on Sunday, April 2, 1945 to Clyde and Lillian (Rogers) Taylor. At the age of five, Janie's family moved to Tulsa, Okla. where she was raised, eventually graduating from Central High School in 1962.



Following graduation, Janie enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. She married James Holzheimer, Sr. in 1964 while they were both stationed at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. They were blessed with a marriage that spanned fifty years before James death in 2014.



Janie had a passion for nursing and while raising three rambunctious boys found time to attend college, graduating in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN). For much of her career she worked in the maternity ward of St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, retiring in 2007.



Janie was a kind and loving wife, mother, and friend. She enjoyed arts and crafts,



reading, playing games, and truly cherished spending time with her family and friends.



Janie is survived by her three sons, James (Ann) Holzheimer, Jr. of Somerset, N.J., Jeffrey (Sandy) Holzheimer, Sr. of Owens Cross Roads, Ala. and Joseph Holzheimer of Fond du Lac; eight grandchildren, Erik, Jillian, Jeffrey, Jr., Jordan, Jamie, Janie Jerzi, Joclynn Jade and Jace; a brother, Arthur Humphrey of Tulsa, Okla.; and two sisters, Shirley Carpenter of Conroe, Tex. and Betty Richards of Catoosa, Okla. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister, Dorothy Pince; and five brothers, Troy Taylor, Roy Taylor, Rex Taylor, Clyde Lee Taylor, Jr. and Jim Humphrey.



A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the St. Charles Cemetery Chapel, W4287 Golf Course Dr. in Fond Du Lac. Following the service, Military Funeral Honors will be presented by the U.S. Air Force. Cremation has taken place.



Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary