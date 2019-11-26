|
|
Janis Johnson
Brownsville - Janis H. Johnson (nee Pappe), of Brownsville was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at her home with her family and pastor by her side.
She was born on July 1, 1939 to the late Elmer and Pearl (nee Irwin) Paape in Saukville WI. She graduated from Port Washington High School in 1957. Janis earned her bachelor's in Education from the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh. On August 26, 1961 she was united in marriage to Harold J. Johnson at St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Saukville WI. Janis taught elementary school in Slinger and in Lomira for 11 years and then was a homemaker. She worked at the Brownsville Library for 34 years of which 19 years as director. The Library was really her passion. Janis was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Lomira, taught Sunday school, and was very active member of the Trinity Woman's group. Janis was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. She served on the Dodge County & Brownsville Library boards for many years and was active in the girl's scouts. Family was the most important to Janis and she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Those Janis leaves behind to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 58 years, Harold Johnson; two children, Gary Johnson of Sherwood and Sally Ruback of Slinger; five grandchildren, Benjamin Johnson, Owen Johnson, Evan Johnson, Bradley (Katie) Ruback, and Grant Ruback; her sister, Mildred (Gerald) Powers; a sister-in-law, Sheryl Paape; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Elmira (Ralph) Frye and her brother, Melvin Paape.
A funeral service in remembrance of Janis will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St., Lomira. Burial at Salem Cemetery to follow the service.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial to Trinity United Methodist Church or to the Brownsville Library in Janis's name is appreciated by the family.
The family would like to thank her doctors and nurses at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend, Heartland Hospice, her ladies card group, and Pastor Rom Pegram and her entire church family for all their help and care.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service have been entrusted with Janis's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019