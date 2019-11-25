Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Leal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Samuel Leal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Samuel Leal Obituary
Jason Samuel Leal

Asheville, NC - Jason Samuel Leal, 36, of Asheville, NC passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. Jason was born on January 1, 1983 in Fond du Lac and was the son of Jody Leal and raised by his grandmother Lillian Fischer.

Jason was an extremely talented artist who fervently expressed himself through drawing. He enjoyed camping, fishing, sports, and was passionate about music. Jason was a memorable person who left an impression on everyone he met. He enjoyed life and lived in the moment. Although his life was short, he has provided family and friends with a lifetime full of memories.

Survivors include: his mother Jody (Barbara Steimetz), brother Eric (Carrie), nephews Benjamin and Jackson, aunts and uncles: Daniel (Joanne), Cindy (Brian) Jansen, Larry (Kelli), Peggy (Kenneth) Lee, step-grandmother Barbara Leal, great aunt Leona Mattson, extended family Jay (Jamie) Wilson, many cousins, other relatives and friends.

Jason was preceded in death by his grandmother Lillian Fischer (Granny) and grandfather Ernesto Leal.

A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -