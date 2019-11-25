|
|
Jason Samuel Leal
Asheville, NC - Jason Samuel Leal, 36, of Asheville, NC passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. Jason was born on January 1, 1983 in Fond du Lac and was the son of Jody Leal and raised by his grandmother Lillian Fischer.
Jason was an extremely talented artist who fervently expressed himself through drawing. He enjoyed camping, fishing, sports, and was passionate about music. Jason was a memorable person who left an impression on everyone he met. He enjoyed life and lived in the moment. Although his life was short, he has provided family and friends with a lifetime full of memories.
Survivors include: his mother Jody (Barbara Steimetz), brother Eric (Carrie), nephews Benjamin and Jackson, aunts and uncles: Daniel (Joanne), Cindy (Brian) Jansen, Larry (Kelli), Peggy (Kenneth) Lee, step-grandmother Barbara Leal, great aunt Leona Mattson, extended family Jay (Jamie) Wilson, many cousins, other relatives and friends.
Jason was preceded in death by his grandmother Lillian Fischer (Granny) and grandfather Ernesto Leal.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2019