Jayden Thomas Kaufman
Fond du Lac - Jayden Thomas Kaufman, 5, of Fond du Lac, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born November 17, 2014 in Fond du Lac, the son of Morgan Kaufman and Randi Smet. Jayden graduated from Pre-School this year at First Presbyterian Church. He loved his family and being with friends, riding in his PaPaw's truck, camping with grandpa and grandma, eating pickles and strawberry ice cream, dinosaurs, and watching the Jurassic Park movies. Jayden loved being at Lakeside Park, running and playing in the dirt. He loved music, his favorite song was Yellow Submarine.
Jayden was a kind, polite, sweet, outgoing, and affectionate little boy that was special to a lot of people and will be missed by many. Jayden had a favorite saying when people were not being nice, "You gotta stop being a punk, you need to be a gentleman".
He is survived by his mother, Randi Smet; his father, Morgan (Krystal) Kaufman; sister, Gracelyn Kaufman; sister on the way, Adalynn Smet; step sisters, Mae and Paytin; maternal grandparents, James (Roxanne) Smet; paternal grandfather, Duane Kaufman; paternal grandmother, Jean (Brian) Kaufman-Schneider; great grandparents, Gerald (Patricia) Smet; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal great grandparents; cousins; and family friend, Randy "Big Bear" Mathers.
The visitation will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 PM at Holy Family Church, 271 4th Street Way, Fond du Lac. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM Wednesday at the church.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
