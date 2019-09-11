|
Jean C. Ehlert
Fond du Lac - Jean C. Ehlert, 86, of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born in Merrill, Wis. on Sunday, June 18, 1933, a daughter of William and Hattie (née Bacher) Dichraff. On Saturday, April 30, 1955, Jean married Edward Ehlert in Merrill. He preceded her in death on Sunday, July 21, 1991. Jean was a graduate of Merrill High School. She attended St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Marshfield, Wis., graduating as a Registered Nurse. Jean was also elected class president for her senior year at St. Joseph's. She worked as a nursing supervisor at the Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution until her retirement in 1995.
Jean was an active and longstanding member of Hope Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. After retiring, she volunteered at church, Agnesian Hospice Hope, Bethesda Thrift Mart in Neenah, and for six years, at Pier Elementary while her great-grandson was a student there. Jean was an avid reader and loved the Packers, Brewers and Cubs. Since her childhood, Jean was enthralled with pigs, keeping some as pets while her children were young. Over the years, she amassed a large collection of pig figurines. Lastly, Jean was well known and subsequently famous for her interesting recipe changes.
Survivors include her three children, Nancy (Steve) Kolstad of Fond du Lac, Susan (Darren) Rae of Kimberly, Wis. and Steve (Jewell) Ehlert of Keshena, Wis.; special friend, Kenneth "Ken" Blumke of Rosholt, Wis.; five granddaughters, Jennifer (Chris) Olson, Sydney and Nicole Ehlert, Taylor Rae and Tyra Kolstad; five great-grandchildren, Brett Kolstad, Cassandra "Cassie" Schmidt, Brayden Carpenter, and Dillon and Devin Long. She is further survived by a brother-in-law, Charles (Marilyn) Ehlert; a sister-in-law, Loretta Dichraff; and many nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Hattie; husband, Edward; twin granddaughters, Aryn and Sara; two brothers, William (Esther) Dichraff and Thomas Dichraff; and her sister, Sandy (née Dichraff) Nehmer.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to Hope Lutheran Church, 260 Vincent St. in Fond du Lac, 54935
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. The memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Phillip Enderle officiating. Private interment in Calvary Cemetery, Fond du Lac will take place on Monday, September 16, 2019. Cremation has taken place.
"I have lived, loved, and been loved…ready to take my last journey…I leave you memories and stories to tell." - Jean Ehlert
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 11, 2019